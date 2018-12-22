On the Cacophony of Being

This spirit of life

This beauty

This pain

This anguish

This love

This cacophony of being

That is I

That is experience

That is action

Tension of light and dark

Tension of right and wrong

Never grey

Never muted

That mud of fear

That mud of anger

Gripping at my heart

Gripping at my mind

But I will not

Go under

But I will not

Lie down

Or die

In the silence

Of living

Without venture

Better the searing light

Better the sinking dark

Than ever the grey mud

Of relinquished faith

Instead

Wisdom’s taut caress

Instead

The risk of dreams

This harrowing kiss

Of existence