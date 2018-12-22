On the Cacophony of Being

This spirit of life
This beauty
This cacophony of being
Tension of light and dark
That mud of fear
But I will not
Or die
Better the searing light
Instead
This harrowing kiss
This beauty
This pain
This anguish
This love
This cacophony of being
That is I
That is experience
That is action
Tension of light and dark
Tension of right and wrong
Never grey
Never muted
That mud of fear
That mud of anger
Gripping at my heart
Gripping at my mind
But I will not
Go under
But I will not
Lie down
Or die
In the silence
Of living
Without venture
Better the searing light
Better the sinking dark
Than ever the grey mud
Of relinquished faith
Instead
Wisdom’s taut caress
Instead
The risk of dreams
This harrowing kiss
Of existence
This Cacophony of Existence
Britannia Mines
Britannia Beach
British Columbia, Canada
Taken on location for The Magicians, Season 2, 2016