Valley Glow

In light too slightFor human eyeI setup lensWith hope intentRack focus to eternity

Allow the night

To enter frame

Count out seconds

Three by ten

Capturing

These timely glows

One from headlight’s driven thrust

Unfurls along the river’s edge

Another rises up

To meet the clouds

Escape from streets

Illuminate

I watch these glows

Ignite the fog

Now hanging low

In night-time chill

These moments pass

In darkness bright

Collect them all

And make them still