In light too slight
For human eye
I setup lens
With hope intent
Rack focus to eternity
Allow the night
One from headlight’s driven thrust
I watch these glows
Allow the night
To enter frame
Count out seconds
Three by ten
Capturing
These timely glows
One from headlight’s driven thrust
Unfurls along the river’s edge
Another rises up
To meet the clouds
Escape from streets
Illuminate
Ignite the fog
Now hanging low
In night-time chill
These moments pass
In darkness bright
Collect them all
And make them still
Valley Glow
Squamish River Valley
From Tantalus Lookout
Sea to Sky Highway
British Columbia, Canada, 2016
