Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Valley Glow

Valley Glow, Squamish River Valley, Tantalus Lookout, Sea to Sky Highway, British Columbia, Canada
In light too slight
For human eye
I setup lens
With hope intent
Rack focus to eternity

Allow the night
To enter frame
Count out seconds
Three by ten
Capturing
These timely glows

One from headlight’s driven thrust
Unfurls along the river’s edge
Another rises up
To meet the clouds
Escape from streets
Illuminate

I watch these glows
Ignite the fog
Now hanging low
In night-time chill
These moments pass
In darkness bright
Collect them all
And make them still

Valley Glow
Squamish River Valley
From Tantalus Lookout
Sea to Sky Highway
British Columbia, Canada, 2016