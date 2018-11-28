All the Sky was Smoke

The creatures toiledUpon the landThey built machinesTo ease the workCreated enginesTo drive the cogsAnd fueled it allWith all that burned

For every thing

The creatures made

Five other things

Were thrown away

For every turn

Of every cog

The fuel they burned

Created smog

‘Til over time

Before too long

In fact, before

The fuel was gone

Their world could not

Sustain their waste

The climate changed

With break neck pace

The seas all rose

From glacial melt

Desert sands

Washed out by rain

While crops all died

With years of drought

The forests burned

‘Til all was smoke

They’d made a world

No toil could fix

No engines ran

No cogs would turn

Then life died out

Beneath

A smokey sky