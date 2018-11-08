I think of a beachHalf a billion years agoPetrified in a moment of flux

And the creatures

Which skittered there

Having barely left the sea

I think of a wave

And the littlest living things

Awash in the foaming ocean

Not so unlike

The littlest living things

Swishing over my feet in the surf

Yet here am I

A thousand miles of mountains

From the nearest ocean

In a desert

With its occasional rain

Rolling like a tide

Over an ancient beach