I think of a beach
Half a billion years ago
Petrified in a moment of flux
And the creatures
I think of a wave
Not so unlike
Yet here am I
In a desert
Half a billion years ago
Petrified in a moment of flux
And the creatures
Which skittered there
Having barely left the sea
I think of a wave
And the littlest living things
Awash in the foaming ocean
Not so unlike
The littlest living things
Swishing over my feet in the surf
Yet here am I
A thousand miles of mountains
From the nearest ocean
In a desert
With its occasional rain
Rolling like a tide
Over an ancient beach
An Ancient Beach
Badlands
Drumheller
Alberta, Canada, 2018
