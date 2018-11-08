Detail, Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

An Ancient Beach

An Ancient Beach, Badlands, Drumheller, Alberta, Canada
I think of a beach
Half a billion years ago
Petrified in a moment of flux

And the creatures
Which skittered there
Having barely left the sea

I think of a wave
And the littlest living things
Awash in the foaming ocean

Not so unlike
The littlest living things
Swishing over my feet in the surf

Yet here am I
A thousand miles of mountains
From the nearest ocean

In a desert
With its occasional rain
Rolling like a tide

Over an ancient beach

