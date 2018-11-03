Sometimes
This body
Like a prison
And I
Caught inside
Ponder on the things
This body has done
Without my approval
Without my conscience
Sometimes
And I
Not always the master
And what does it matter
The I
This body
Like a prison
And I
Caught inside
Ponder on the things
This body has done
Without my approval
Without my conscience
Sometimes
This body
Like a trophy
And I
Caught inside
Ponder on the things
This body has done
Beyond my ability
Beyond my creation
And I
Wonder I
At who am I
Whether this body is I
Or some other I
Not always the master
Of the vessel
Looking back at I
In a mirror
And what does it matter
This I
This fragmented I
This pixelated I
The I
Known by others
An I
That may not
Perhaps not
Certainly not
Hopefully not
Be I
