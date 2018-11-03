SometimesThis bodyLike a prisonAnd ICaught insidePonder on the thingsThis body has doneWithout my approvalWithout my conscience

Sometimes

This body

Like a trophy

And I

Caught inside

Ponder on the things

This body has done

Beyond my ability

Beyond my creation

And I

Wonder I

At who am I

Whether this body is I

Or some other I

Not always the master

Of the vessel

Looking back at I

In a mirror

And what does it matter

This I

This fragmented I

This pixelated I

The I

Known by others

An I

That may not

Perhaps not

Certainly not

Hopefully not

Be I