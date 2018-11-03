Detail, Fujifilm X-T2, People, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

I

Kingpin, Daredevil, Marvel Comics, Netflix
Sometimes
This body
Like a prison
And I
Caught inside
Ponder on the things
This body has done
Without my approval
Without my conscience

Sometimes
This body
Like a trophy
And I
Caught inside
Ponder on the things
This body has done
Beyond my ability
Beyond my creation

And I
Wonder I
At who am I
Whether this body is I
Or some other I

Not always the master
Of the vessel
Looking back at I
In a mirror

And what does it matter
This I
This fragmented I
This pixelated I

The I
Known by others
An I
That may not
Perhaps not
Certainly not
Hopefully not

Be I

Kingpin Ponders
Daredevil
Screen Shot