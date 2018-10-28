Rugged ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #159



Whether the sea eats into the land

Or the land eats into the sea Sometimes I am unsureWhether the sea eats into the landOr the land eats into the sea No matter

The beauty

Remains the same In the yin and yang

Of it all

It is all the same



Near Ucluelet

Vancouver Island

Near Ucluelet
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2018

Rugged or find something else to inspire you in this sunset photograph of the rocky Pacific coastline near Ucluelet on Vancouver Island's rugged west coast, British Columbia, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is a weekly creativity prompt offered Sundays. Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

Your response can be words and/or images

You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also: Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

