I Rhyme With Orange

Nothing rhymesWith me

Like me

Like orange

Not range

Not fringe

Not forage

Nor porridge

Though all tinker with

The tongue and the ear

The elusive rhyme

The elusive me

Not here

Nor there

Not wholly myself

Not anyone else

Just a voice which speaks

With a heart which listens

These fingers to write

And an eye to frame

A me without

Rhyme

Some day to grapple

With the apple I am