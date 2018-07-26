Abstract, Digital Manipulation, Poetry, Samsung Galaxy S5
by Patrick Jennings

I Rhyme With Orange

Lichen at Hope Slide, British Columbia, Canada
Nothing rhymes
With me

Like me
Like orange

Not range
Not fringe

Not forage
Nor porridge

Though all tinker with
The tongue and the ear

The elusive rhyme
The elusive me

Not here
Nor there

Not wholly myself
Not anyone else

Just a voice which speaks
With a heart which listens

These fingers to write
And an eye to frame

A me without
Rhyme

Some day to grapple
With the apple I am

Lichen
Hope Slide
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2016