I Rhyme With Orange

Nothing rhymes
Like orange
Not range
Not fringe
Not forage
Nor porridge
Though all tinker with
The tongue and the ear
The elusive rhyme
The elusive me
Not here
Nor there
Not wholly myself
Not anyone else
Just a voice which speaks
With a heart which listens
These fingers to write
And an eye to frame
A me without
Rhyme
Some day to grapple
With the apple I am
Lichen
Hope Slide
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2016