DarknessChainsIsolation

But for

A trickle of light

Filtered down

Through the depths

And for a time

On cloudless days

A streamer

Of brilliance

Reminds

A world beyond

This dreary depth

No chains

Confine me

No darkness

Destroy me

No isolation

Confound me

The light beyond

Serves to remind

The light within

Always burning

Always bright

Always connected

So that I

Am never in darkness

Am never restrained

Am never alone