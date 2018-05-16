Unchained Melody

Darkness
Chains
Isolation
But for
No chains
The light beyond
Always burning
Am never in darkness
Chains
Isolation
But for
A trickle of light
Filtered down
Through the depths
And for a time
On cloudless days
A streamer
Of brilliance
Reminds
A world beyond
This dreary depth
No chains
Confine me
No darkness
Destroy me
No isolation
Confound me
The light beyond
Serves to remind
The light within
Always burning
Always bright
Always connected
So that I
Am never in darkness
Am never restrained
Am never alone
Victoria Chained
Hannah Levien
The Magicians, Season I
The Beast’s Dungeon
Take in studio, Burnaby, 2015