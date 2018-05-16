Poetry, People, Samsung Galaxy S5, Digital Manipulation
by Patrick Jennings

Unchained Melody

Victoria Chained, Hannah Levien, The Magicians, Season I
Darkness
Chains
Isolation

But for
A trickle of light
Filtered down
Through the depths
And for a time
On cloudless days
A streamer
Of brilliance
Reminds
A world beyond
This dreary depth

No chains
Confine me
No darkness
Destroy me
No isolation
Confound me

The light beyond
Serves to remind
The light within

Always burning
Always bright
Always connected

So that I

Am never in darkness
Am never restrained
Am never alone

The Beast’s Dungeon

Take in studio, Burnaby, 2015