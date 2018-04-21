Forsaken Library

It had been a libraryOnceI guess it still wasThoughWhat did that matter

Few

Enough left who could

Read

The irrelevant past

Now

Silly stories of

Love

Self help for plentiful

Times

Dystopian imaginings for a world of

Ease

So it was no wonder salvagers

Found

No value in printed

Words

Less in them even

Than

The brittle dry paper

Which

Burned too quickly for

Heat

Yes, the dry desert air preserved

Words

Ideals, insights, imaginings all

Writ

Meaningless by time and

Change

Civilization buried in the

Sand

While here the utter meaningless of the past

Bared

Yet invisible to

Those

Who had not only forgotten the

Past

They could not read its

Books