Forsaken Library

It had been a library
Once
I guess it still was
Though
What did that matter
Few
Silly stories of
Ease
Less in them even
Heat
Meaningless by time and
Bared
They could not read its
Few
Enough left who could
Read
The irrelevant past
Now
Silly stories of
Love
Self help for plentiful
Times
Dystopian imaginings for a world of
Ease
So it was no wonder salvagers
Found
No value in printed
Words
Less in them even
Than
The brittle dry paper
Which
Burned too quickly for
Heat
Yes, the dry desert air preserved
Words
Ideals, insights, imaginings all
Writ
Meaningless by time and
Change
Civilization buried in the
Sand
While here the utter meaningless of the past
Bared
Yet invisible to
Those
Who had not only forgotten the
Past
They could not read its
Books
Forbidden Library
Britannia Mining Museum
Britannia Beach
British Columbia, Canada
Britannia Mining Museum
Britannia Beach
British Columbia, Canada
On location for The Magicians, Season 2, 2016