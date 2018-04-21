Mood, People, Poetry, Samsung Galaxy S5
by Patrick Jennings

Forsaken Library

Forgotten Library, Britannia Mining Museum, Britannia Beach, British Columbia, Canada
It had been a library
Once
I guess it still was
Though
What did that matter

Few
Enough left who could
Read
The irrelevant past
Now

Silly stories of
Love
Self help for plentiful
Times
Dystopian imaginings for a world of

Ease
So it was no wonder salvagers
Found
No value in printed
Words

Less in them even
Than
The brittle dry paper
Which
Burned too quickly for

Heat
Yes, the dry desert air preserved
Words
Ideals, insights, imaginings all
Writ

Meaningless by time and
Change
Civilization buried in the
Sand
While here the utter meaningless of the past

Bared
Yet invisible to
Those
Who had not only forgotten the
Past

They could not read its
Books

On location for The Magicians, Season 2, 2016