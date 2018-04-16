Wake, From Lions Gate Bridge, Burrard Inlet, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Detail, Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Wake

Always looking forward
I move through the world
Oblivious to the wake
Left in my path
Until I look back
Into the shadowy past
And see the ripples
Of my existence
Disturb the worlds of others

Wake
From Lions Gate Bridge
Burrard Inlet
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada