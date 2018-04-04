Night Passage

Sweeping beam

Lights the way

Then guided home

By bell and whistle

Safe harbour waits

Through narrow channel

Between the rocks

Let us not stray



Beside the Amphitrite Point Lighthouse

Melfort Bell (green)

Carolina Channel Light and Whistle Buoy (red ~ AKA “Red Can Buoy”)

Ucluelet

British Columbia, Canada Night PassageBeside the Amphitrite Point LighthouseMelfort Bell (green)Carolina Channel Light and Whistle Buoy (red ~ AKA “Red Can Buoy”)UclueletBritish Columbia, Canada Taken during travels, 2018