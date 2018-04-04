Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Night Passage

Night Passage, Amphitrite Point, Ucluelet, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
Sweeping beam
Lights the way
Then guided home
By bell and whistle
Safe harbour waits
Through narrow channel
Between the rocks
Let us not stray

Night Passage
Beside the Amphitrite Point Lighthouse
Melfort Bell (green)
Carolina Channel Light and Whistle Buoy (red ~ AKA “Red Can Buoy”)
Ucluelet
British Columbia, Canada

Taken during travels, 2018