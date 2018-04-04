Sweeping beam
Lights the way
Then guided home
By bell and whistle
Safe harbour waits
Through narrow channel
Between the rocks
Let us not stray
Night Passage
Beside the Amphitrite Point Lighthouse
Melfort Bell (green)
Carolina Channel Light and Whistle Buoy (red ~ AKA “Red Can Buoy”)
Ucluelet
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2018