Old Wood Cool

He was old wood coolRugged, lined and beautifulSomeone people clung toLike paint

He didn’t choose his friends

Everyone was welcome

And he played no favourites

But few weathered well in his company

Most faded quickly

In that radiant presence

I loved the bastard

And hated him

How could anyone be so goddamn perfect

Yet completely unaware of it

Devoid of ego

Completely naive

To the power he wielded

Over everything he touched

Over anyone who fell under his gaze

Over any room he walked into

He loved everyone

And everyone loved him

Even those who hated him

Who nonetheless

Felt like better human beings

In his presence

Only to suffer an aching longing

As soon as he moved on to the next thing

Which was all too often

In the end

I couldn’t keep up

Fell to the wayside

Like so many other bits

Of chipped paint

Feeling a hollowness

Which his presence

Would never fill again

I could never feel fulfilled

Again