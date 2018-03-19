His memory of them was faint
Especially his father
The moments
Which held them both
Were few
And distorted
Because he tried so hard
How odd
That
To place features
On their bodies
On their faces
Which he just couldn’t recollect
Over time he’d lost
The recollection of the places, too
How odd
That the one crystal clear element
In this one otherwise tortured image
Was the frame shop
Filled with photographs and paintings
Recorded for eternity
That
And the number of the bus
Were all he remembered
Of his last moment
With his parents
Lost to Eternity
Fast Frames
Denman & Nelson
West End
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada, 2018
