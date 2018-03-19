Lost to Eternity

His memory of them was faintEspecially his fatherThe momentsWhich held them bothWere fewAnd distorted

Because he tried so hard

To place features

On their bodies

On their faces

Which he just couldn’t recollect

Over time he’d lost

The recollection of the places, too

How odd

That the one crystal clear element

In this one otherwise tortured image

Was the frame shop

Filled with photographs and paintings

Recorded for eternity

That

And the number of the bus

Were all he remembered

Of his last moment

With his parents