The Fog of Pain

I wonder why she lingersThere

An hour or so

Every day

On the bench

By the shore

On the edge of the fog

I wonder why

But I think I know

That bridge has been enough trouble

For us

No

For me

Maybe just for me

Even before the fog

The bridge we could never cross

The bridge I could never cross

The bridge I could never

Take her across

Even before the fog

Every time I look into her eyes

I see all the many ways

I failed her

I fail her

In her eyes

I see our daughter

My daughter’s eyes

I’m not sure which eyes

I’ve failed most

Or which it hurts more

To look into

She’s on the other side

In the fog

I don’t miss the anger

In those eyes

I can’t bear

Her contempt

But I miss her

Not just the little girl

Who loved me

Daddy’s girl

I miss the woman

The little girl

All grown up

Spite and all

Dammit if I don’t love her

As much as her mother

Still

She said she wanted to find him

The love caught on the other side

When the fog fell

But I think it was as much

To escape the constant reminder

Of her anger at me

Not that I haven’t earned

Her pained gaze

That painful gaze

Whatever I failed to give

Her mother

I failed my daughter

More gravely

Caught up in my own shortcomings

As a husband

As a father

All her life

I couldn’t give her

All I wanted to give

It was far too late

When I realized

All she’d ever wanted

From me

Was the little spark

Behind the pain in my eyes

The little spark

Which caused the pain in my eyes

That little spark

Of love

That is a fire

In her mother’s eyes

I love her with all my being

But never felt good enough

For her

Never felt I could give enough

To her

In that fog of being

I was neither good

Nor giving

Those shortcomings

Ruled my being

They filled my eyes

Latent tears

Which never fell

I wish

I had the strength

To cry

To feel

I wish

I had the strength

To take the next step

But that is my shame

My strength

Has never been as strong

As my love

I don’t want to die

But I wish my body would hurry up

And get it over with

So that the woman I love

Can finally be

With the daughter

We love

I wonder why she lingers there

By the fog

By the bridge

But I think she wishes

Deep down below the love in her eyes

My body would just hurry up too