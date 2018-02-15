Sweet Light

SpectacularThe starWhich gives us lifeAnd cobalt sky

Which warms us

From the chills

Of winter snows

And greens the Earth

So richly lush

With verdigris

But light

The centre

Of all things

Needs not a star

To warm the heart

Or dispel the shadows

Of the mind

Nor does it need

A tungsten bulb

Or any artificial source

For light

Is kindled

Deep within

From darkness springs

And fills the void

It is the essence

Of all life

It is the soul

My spirit

I