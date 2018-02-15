Sweet Light

Spectacular
The star
Which gives us life
And cobalt sky
Which warms us
And greens the Earth
But light
Needs not a star
Nor does it need
For light
From darkness springs
It is the essence
It is the soul
The star
Which gives us life
And cobalt sky
Which warms us
From the chills
Of winter snows
And greens the Earth
So richly lush
With verdigris
But light
The centre
Of all things
Needs not a star
To warm the heart
Or dispel the shadows
Of the mind
Nor does it need
A tungsten bulb
Or any artificial source
For light
Is kindled
Deep within
From darkness springs
And fills the void
It is the essence
Of all life
It is the soul
My spirit
I
Sunburst
Tantalus Mountain Range
From Tantalus Lookout
Sea to Sky Highway
Squamish
British Columbia, Canada, 2018
For Sweet, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge. And, yes, I’m playing off that other popular meaning for “sweet”.
=)
=)