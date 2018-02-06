I observe the world
People, structures, nature
Though people most of all
I peer into their world
It helps me see
Every now and again
A moment most illuminating
And so, I wonder
People, structures, nature
Though people most of all
I peer into their world
Try to understand what they see
How they see it
It helps me see
The nuance in my own world
In my own perception
Every now and again
I notice people
Peering back at me
A moment most illuminating
As it reminds me
Look at yourself, through their eyes
And so, I wonder
What do they see?
How do they see me?
Peering Back
Random Train Platform
Delhi to Agra Express
Uttar Pradesh, India
Taken during travels, 2017