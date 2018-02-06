Fujifilm X-T2, People, Poetry, Street Photography
by Patrick Jennings

Peering Back

Looking Back, Random Train Platform, Delhi to Agra Express, Uttar Pradesh, India copy
I observe the world
People, structures, nature
Though people most of all

I peer into their world
Try to understand what they see
How they see it

It helps me see
The nuance in my own world
In my own perception

Every now and again
I notice people
Peering back at me

A moment most illuminating
As it reminds me
Look at yourself, through their eyes

And so, I wonder
What do they see?
How do they see me?

Peering Back
Random Train Platform
Delhi to Agra Express
Uttar Pradesh, India

Taken during travels, 2017