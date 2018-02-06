I observe the worldPeople, structures, natureThough people most of all

I peer into their world

Try to understand what they see

How they see it

It helps me see

The nuance in my own world

In my own perception

Every now and again

I notice people

Peering back at me

A moment most illuminating

As it reminds me

Look at yourself, through their eyes

And so, I wonder

What do they see?

How do they see me?