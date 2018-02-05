Broken Hearted

The world seems No smaller, no larger As it crashes down

I’d setup an architecture shot of these glorious white marble arches, which Shah Jahan added to the Red Fort in the 17th Century. It was a busy weekend for tourists, who thronged this site and the Taj Mahal. So I waited, patiently, for the crowds to clear.

They nearly had when this couple walked to the corner of my frame, and proceeded to argue. He sat down, somewhat belligerently. They argued some more, then she walked away, obviously disturbed. He hung his legs over the edge, slumped his shoulders, head hung low.

I began to understand the drama just before she left, and stopped photographing.

That was about a year ago. It only occurred to me as I began editing this photograph that the man who constructed these arches also built the Taj Mahal, a parting memorial to his beloved, Mumtaz Mahal.

A heart can only be so big, and no station in life makes pain or grief any larger, or any smaller.

So, this post too is for Beloved, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge.