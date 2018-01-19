Remnants of the Storm

Caught up in the gloom
She went to the shore
Black rock
Charcoal sea
Flat grey sky
A scene to fit her mood
Remnants of a storm in passing
The waves, still high
Thrashed the shore
Flashes of brightness
In the monochromatic bleak
It occurred to her
Something needed to change
Remnants of a Storm
Amphitrite Point
Wild Pacific Trail (Lighthouse Loop)
Ucluelet
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2017