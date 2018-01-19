Poetry, People, Landscape, Fujifilm X-T2
by Patrick Jennings

Remnants of the Storm

Remnants of a storm, Amphitrite Point, Wild Pacific Trail, Ucluelet, Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada
Caught up in the gloom
She went to the shore

Black rock
Charcoal sea
Flat grey sky

A scene to fit her mood
Remnants of a storm in passing

The waves, still high
Thrashed the shore
Flashes of brightness
In the monochromatic bleak

It occurred to her
Something needed to change

Taken during travels, 2017