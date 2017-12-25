Joy
Grace
Gratitude
Generosity:
Love
May these fill
Your holiday
Your every day
Your life
And the lives of those
Who share your days
The Band
Kashi (Old Varanasi)
Uttar Pradesh, India
Kashi (Old Varanasi)
Uttar Pradesh, India
Taken during travels, 2017
Christmas came a little early in my little corner of the blogosphere. Last Monday, the Editors Picks at WordPress featured Pix to Words in several Discover categories, including photography, inspiration, travel and poetry.
To all the new visitors, commenters and followers who’ve come by this week, Welcome!
To all those who’ve been visiting, following and graciously offering insight, inspiration and and encouragement, your ongoing presence here has filled me with gratitude, and Pix to Words with your grace.
Thank you all. Joy of the season to you. I hope your today and everyday are filled with peace and love.