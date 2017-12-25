Art, Fujifilm X-T2, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Joy!

Party! Wall Art, Kashi, (Old Varanasi), Uttar Pradesh, India
Joy
Grace
Gratitude
Generosity:
Love

May these fill
Your holiday
Your every day
Your life

And the lives of those
Who share your days

The Band
Wall Art
Kashi (Old Varanasi)
Uttar Pradesh, India

Taken during travels, 2017

Christmas came a little early in my little corner of the blogosphere. Last Monday, the Editors Picks at WordPress featured Pix to Words in several Discover categories, including photography, inspiration, travel and poetry.

To all the new visitors, commenters and followers who’ve come by this week, Welcome!

To all those who’ve been visiting, following and graciously offering insight, inspiration and and encouragement, your ongoing presence here has filled me with gratitude, and Pix to Words with your grace.

Thank you all. Joy of the season to you. I hope your today and everyday are filled with peace and love.

Namaste