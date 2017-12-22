Filling the Hollow Light

I linger in my darkness
Sometimes seeking
Sometimes hiding
No matter
Some dark thing
Forcing me to choose
Retreat leaves the dark thing
So I urge myself to stay
In that truth
Sometimes seeking
Sometimes hiding
No matter
Some dark thing
From deep within
Rises
Opens up inside
Forcing me to choose
Retreat into the hollow light
Stay with the darkness
To learn its nature
Retreat leaves the dark thing
Lingering
Festering
Calling me back to darkness
So I urge myself to stay
Sit with the dark thing
Offer it kindness, compassion
Coax from it its truth
In that truth
Is the light
Which illumines darkness
And fills the hollow light
The Hollow Man
Britannia Mine
Sea to Sky Highway
British Columbia, Canada
Taken on location for The Magicians, Season 2, 2016