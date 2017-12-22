Filling the Hollow Light

I linger in my darknessSometimes seekingSometimes hidingNo matter

Some dark thing

From deep within

Rises

Opens up inside

Forcing me to choose

Retreat into the hollow light

Stay with the darkness

To learn its nature

Retreat leaves the dark thing

Lingering

Festering

Calling me back to darkness

So I urge myself to stay

Sit with the dark thing

Offer it kindness, compassion

Coax from it its truth

In that truth

Is the light

Which illumines darkness

And fills the hollow light