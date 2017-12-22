Poetry, Abstract, Mood, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge
by Patrick Jennings

Filling the Hollow Light

The Hollow Man, Britannia Mine, Sea to Sky Highway, British Columbia
I linger in my darkness
Sometimes seeking
Sometimes hiding
No matter

Some dark thing
From deep within
Rises
Opens up inside

Forcing me to choose
Retreat into the hollow light
Stay with the darkness
To learn its nature

Retreat leaves the dark thing
Lingering
Festering
Calling me back to darkness

So I urge myself to stay
Sit with the dark thing
Offer it kindness, compassion
Coax from it its truth

In that truth
Is the light
Which illumines darkness
And fills the hollow light

The Hollow Man
Britannia Mine
Sea to Sky Highway
British Columbia, Canada

Taken on location for The Magicians, Season 2, 2016