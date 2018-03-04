On a world
Forever bright
Never night
The ever-present suns
Bear down
Hammers on
An anvil
Blessed shade and gloom
Forever bright
Never night
The ever-present suns
Bear down
Hammers on
An anvil
Blessed shade and gloom
In an existence
Which fears the light
Grateful for each eclipse
Beauty in the shadows
Mystery in the illumined
Too bright for eyes to see
City of Ghosts
Coal Harbour
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada, 2015
Coal Harbour
Vancouver
British Columbia, Canada, 2015
For Out of this World, the WordPress Weekly Photo Challnge.