Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Emergent

Castle Towers Mountain, From Whistler Mountain, British Columbia, Canada
The sky
A ceiling
Rock reaching
Oppressed by ice

Constrained
And confined
Horizon suggests
Warmth and possibility

Shadowed land
Scattered gentle highlights
Promising illumination
Hope prevails

The rock reaches
Resisting burden
Unflagging
Emergent

Reaching Rock
Castle Towers Mountain
From Whistler Mountain
British Columbia, Canada, 2017
Emergent rock tears through its burden of ice: Torn; WordPress Daily Prompt.