The sky
A ceiling
Rock reaching
Oppressed by ice
Constrained
Shadowed land
The rock reaches
A ceiling
Rock reaching
Oppressed by ice
Constrained
And confined
Horizon suggests
Warmth and possibility
Shadowed land
Scattered gentle highlights
Promising illumination
Hope prevails
The rock reaches
Resisting burden
Unflagging
Emergent
Reaching Rock
Castle Towers Mountain
From Whistler Mountain
British Columbia, Canada, 2017
Castle Towers Mountain
From Whistler Mountain
British Columbia, Canada, 2017
Emergent rock tears through its burden of ice: Torn; WordPress Daily Prompt.