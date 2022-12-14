Surf ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #337

I paddle out onto the calm sea

Despite the listless surf

Rather, no

Because of it

I love the thrill of catching a wave

The feel of the board cutting through the water

The acceleration as the curl builds

And, yes

Even the tumult

When the sea punishes me

For my errors

But I love too

The moments between waves

The calm quiet introspection

Gentle swells sway me

An ocean hammock in the breeze

Take a deep breath

And another

Feel my resting heart beat

In a state of peace

Here am I

Rapt in my own presence

In time with the rhythm

Of nature

Some days

I prefer these long deep breaths

Over the exhilaration

Of a racing heart

So I paddle out

Sit with my being for a while

Then paddle back in

At peace with the world

And myself