Surf ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #337

I paddle out onto the calm sea
Despite the listless surf
Rather, no
Because of it
I love the thrill of catching a wave
The feel of the board cutting through the water
The acceleration as the curl builds
And, yes
Even the tumult
When the sea punishes me
For my errors
But I love too
The moments between waves
The calm quiet introspection
Gentle swells sway me
An ocean hammock in the breeze
Take a deep breath
And another
Feel my resting heart beat
In a state of peace
Here am I
Rapt in my own presence
In time with the rhythm
Of nature
Some days
I prefer these long deep breaths
Over the exhilaration
Of a racing heart
So I paddle out
Sit with my being for a while
Then paddle back in
At peace with the world
And myself
In the Silence Between Waves
Long Beach
Pacific Rim National Park
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2022
