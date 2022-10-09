Stormy Solitude

Rain abated

Dimpled sand dries in Rorschach patches

Sky a mottled grey

A single darkened cloud

Mimics patterns in the sand

Some might wish for the sun

To feel the heat on their skin

Or rising from the scalding sand

Secure in the haven of a beach towel

Beneath an umbrella in a sea of beachgoers

But I prefer this solitude

Shared only with the rumbling surf

And the gull idling by

On the penetrating wind

Which tousles my knotting hair

Draw my windbreaker tight against the insistent chill

Rub some warmth into my thighs through the denim

All the while engaging the impression

That I have this spectacular planet

All to myself