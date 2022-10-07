With gentle insistence
The ocean rises up to greet me
And I, pant legs rolled to my calves
Welcome it’s cool, frothy embrace
Enjoy the caress of water over my ankles
The sensation of sinking into the beach
As the receding wave draws the sand
From beneath my feet
I stay there for an hour or so
Take a few steps back
When the waves threaten my trousers
A few steps forward
When they fail to reach me
My shoreline dance
In time with the surf song
And its choir of gulls
Surf Song at Haystack Rock
Cannon Beach
Oregon, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2022