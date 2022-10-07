With gentle insistence

The ocean rises up to greet me

And I, pant legs rolled to my calves

Welcome it’s cool, frothy embrace

Enjoy the caress of water over my ankles

The sensation of sinking into the beach

As the receding wave draws the sand

From beneath my feet

I stay there for an hour or so

Take a few steps back

When the waves threaten my trousers

A few steps forward

When they fail to reach me

My shoreline dance

In time with the surf song

And its choir of gulls