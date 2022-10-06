The world comes apart a little

As I drag myself up onto the shore

Desperate to make the high tide line

Before exhaustion consumes my consciousness

Which seems already sparsely rational

The flood tide saved me

Put land within my reach

But while the Moon is a compassionate Goddess

The Sea Lord is greedy

And eagerly awaits Her waning influence

To drag me back to His depths

Hand over hand I crawl

Wet sand beneath my nails

Sodden clothes a sullen weight

Every laboured breath sputters salt water

Until my eyes roll back

With a final thought

I hope this is far enough