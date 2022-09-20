Beneath A Sullen Sky

The sky like the snow

Sullen and sullied

The latter a victim

Of spring thaw

The collected detritus

Of winter storms

Revealed beneath

Retreating drifts

While the clouds

Speak with the voice

Of ill wind and

Malcontent climate

But the lake

Ahhhh

The lake sparkles blue

And even the worrying breeze

Does little but kindle its glimmer

A beautiful scene

After the ranger’s warning

There would be nought

But the clouds to see