Warped ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #325

I enter a cathedral

As if into warped space

Not warped as a physicist might think

But as in how a mystic might think

That is, a spiritual space or dimension

Bent, folded and manipulated

To conform to a specific configuration

Long ago transcribed into books

From collective memories

Predating written language

Aside from a certain wonder

At the passion and dedication

To the exquisite expression

Of humanity’s greater achievements

In art and architecture

A cathedral reminds me

Of the power of group thinking

For both good and ill

How this can become a tight leash

On an individual whose spirit

Simply refuses to conform

But it also reminds me

Of the exultant satisfaction

I experienced

When I finally broke the leash

Chose my own path

And found my way to a spiritual space

Which conformed to me

Not that I am without

My own warped sense of spiritual dimension

But the distortion is familiar to me

Has meaning for me

And brings me to a place of peace