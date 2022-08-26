Sunrise Sojourn

I wake

Into darkness

Scramble out of the tent

Enough time to boil water

Coffee

Cereal

Almond milk

The breakfast of

Car camping

Photographers

Pre-dawn

On the horizon

Time to go

Camera bag

Tripod

Fresh brew in the travel mug

On the way

Not far from the campground

Dawn demands a stop

Unexpected glory

In a few hurried frames

Then to the switchbacks

Moki Dugway

Rising twelve hundred feet

Straight up Cedar Mesa

From the top

With the wide zoom

And the fisheye

Then, this one here

On the middle zoom

Expected glory

Deep sigh of success

And anticipation

For the work which takes

A latent image of RAW bits

To the finished photograph

Here