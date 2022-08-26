Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Sunrise Sojourn

Sunrise Over Valley of the Gods, From Moki Dugway, Cedar Mesa, Utah, United States of America

I wake
Into darkness
Scramble out of the tent
Enough time to boil water

Coffee
Cereal
Almond milk

The breakfast of
Car camping
Photographers

Pre-dawn
On the horizon
Time to go

Camera bag
Tripod
Fresh brew in the travel mug

On the way
Not far from the campground
Dawn demands a stop
Unexpected glory
In a few hurried frames

Then to the switchbacks
Moki Dugway
Rising twelve hundred feet
Straight up Cedar Mesa

From the top
With the wide zoom
And the fisheye
Then, this one here
On the middle zoom
Expected glory

Deep sigh of success
And anticipation
For the work which takes
A latent image of RAW bits
To the finished photograph
Here

Sunrise Sojourn
Valley of the Gods Sunrise
From Moki Dugway on Cedar Mesa
Utah State Highway 261
Utah, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2022