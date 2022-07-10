Morning Glory

Arrives the dawn in golden glory
Sunlight’s kiss good morning
Rise ye
Rise ye
The universe is calling
Dawn in The Valley of the Gods
From Moki Dugway
Utah State HWY 261
Near Mexican Hat
Utah, USA
Taken during travels, 2022
“Moki” is a local term for the ancient Puebloan people who inhabited the Colorado Plateau hundreds of years ago. “Dugway” is a term used to describe a roadway carved from a hillside. That roadway is Utah State Highway 261 which climbs 1,200 feet from the base of Cedar Mesa to the top in a series of tight switchbacks with an 11% grade. At the top is a view which stretches from Monument Valley and across the San Juan River and Goosenecks State Park to The Valley of the Gods.
It’s a spectacular place. Not to be missed.
You can view the full-size photograph here.