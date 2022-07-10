Morning Glory

Arrives the dawn in golden glory

Sunlight’s kiss good morning Rise ye

Rise ye The universe is calling

Dawn in The Valley of the Gods

From Moki Dugway

Utah State HWY 261

Near Mexican Hat

Utah, USA Taken during travels, 2022

“Moki” is a local term for the ancient Puebloan people who inhabited the Colorado Plateau hundreds of years ago. “Dugway” is a term used to describe a roadway carved from a hillside. That roadway is Utah State Highway 261 which climbs 1,200 feet from the base of Cedar Mesa to the top in a series of tight switchbacks with an 11% grade. At the top is a view which stretches from Monument Valley and across the San Juan River and Goosenecks State Park to The Valley of the Gods.

It’s a spectacular place. Not to be missed. You can view the full-size photograph here.