Fujifilm X-T4, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

The Ebb & Flow of Possibility

In between
The dead
And the not dead

In between
What is
And what is not

In between
The light
And the  not light

There find
The realm
Of possibility

Seen only
By those who conceive
A world without absolutes

Where dreamers dream
Between sleeping
And waking

While the world flows
Between being
And non-being

In the wakening hours we dance
Between self-remembering
And self-forgetting

This is the ebb and flood
Between the conscious
And the unconscious

Like the darkness
And the light
In eternal conflict

Only the master sees
The dominance of either
Is true darkness

While the light burns brightest
In those who come to know
The balance of both

The In-Between
Cannon Beach
Oregon, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2022