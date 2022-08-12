The Ebb & Flow of Possibility

In between

The dead

And the not dead

In between

What is

And what is not

In between

The light

And the not light

There find

The realm

Of possibility

Seen only

By those who conceive

A world without absolutes

Where dreamers dream

Between sleeping

And waking

While the world flows

Between being

And non-being

In the wakening hours we dance

Between self-remembering

And self-forgetting

This is the ebb and flood

Between the conscious

And the unconscious

Like the darkness

And the light

In eternal conflict

Only the master sees

The dominance of either

Is true darkness

While the light burns brightest

In those who come to know

The balance of both