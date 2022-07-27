Fujifilm X-T4, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

Haystack Rock

Incoming, Haystack Rock, Cannon Beach, Oregon, United States of America

A seductive rock
On ocean’s edge
Half the day
Surrounded by the tide

Attracting thousands
Nature’s iconic monument
To a monumental coastline

In time with the waves’ ungentle caress
They saunter near, then scramble back

This flightless flock of sandpipers

Photographs and selfies
Arm-in-arm and hand-in-hand

A deep breath in, a longer one out
The calm that comes on any shore
Where the surf rumbles and sighs

Some may say it’s the rock
But the rock is a draw as any other draw
A pier, a lighthouse, beach chairs and gazebos
It is the sea which helps us remember ourselves

Nature’s Monument
Haystack Rock
Cannon Beach
Oregon, United States of America

Taken during travels, 2022