Haystack Rock

A seductive rock

On ocean’s edge

Half the day

Surrounded by the tide

Attracting thousands

Nature’s iconic monument

To a monumental coastline

In time with the waves’ ungentle caress

They saunter near, then scramble back

This flightless flock of sandpipers

Photographs and selfies

Arm-in-arm and hand-in-hand

A deep breath in, a longer one out

The calm that comes on any shore

Where the surf rumbles and sighs

Some may say it’s the rock

But the rock is a draw as any other draw

A pier, a lighthouse, beach chairs and gazebos

It is the sea which helps us remember ourselves