Confrontation & Consequences

Something about this photo reminded me of those long vacation drives with our family of six all loaded into the car.

Did anyone else refer to the swift corporal justice swinging from the driver’s seat into the conflagration of kids arguing over who’s taking more than their fare share of space in the back seat as “Dad Arm” or “Vacation Arm”?

I told my sisters I liked the spot behind the driver’s seat because “I preferred the view from there.” I’m not sure they ever realized it was because the long arm of the law couldn’t reach there.