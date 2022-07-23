Subject Unknowing

I wonder if I’ve ever been
The subject of someone’s
Best photograph of the day
But never found out
Like this fellow here
On the third shot of eleven
Who never looked up
So never saw the camera
Pointed out the taxi window
Capturing this delightful moment
Bicyclist on a Break
Jakarta
Java, Indonesia
Taken during travels, 2022
If I can get 30 decent photographs from that, I’ll be satisfied.
And if I can edit just a few as good as this one, I’ll be very happy.
It’s kind of a crap shoot, in a couple senses. Yes, every shutter release is a gamble — thought the stakes are low because electrons are cheap. But it’s also true in that I have to wade through a lot of crap to get to the few gems.
But I’ll gladly take them, and spend the time wading through the mire of blurry, out of focus and badly framed images to find even just one like this one.