Fujifilm X-T2, People, Poetry, Street Photography
by Patrick Jennings

Princesses, Puppy dogs, and Rag Dolls

Princesses, Puppy Dogs and Ragdolls, Long Beach, Pacific Rim National Park, British Columbia, Canada

Greater than the magic of fairytales
Is a simpler
More beautiful enchantment
When once upon a time
Comes with every sunrise

Here’s a realm
Where every little girl
Is a princess
Holding court
Over puppy dogs
And rag dolls

With her maids
And maidens
Explores a wonderland
Of salt spray
Sea shells
And hermit crabs

While the ocean
Stretches out
Beyond the horizon
Of imagination
Beckoning

Taken during travels, 2022