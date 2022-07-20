Greater than the magic of fairytales
Is a simpler
More beautiful enchantment
When once upon a time
Comes with every sunrise
Here’s a realm
Where every little girl
Is a princess
Holding court
Over puppy dogs
And rag dolls
With her maids
And maidens
Explores a wonderland
Of salt spray
Sea shells
And hermit crabs
While the ocean
Stretches out
Beyond the horizon
Of imagination
Beckoning
Princesses, Puppy Dogs and Rag Dolls
Long Beach
Pacific Rim National Park
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2022