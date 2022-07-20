Princesses, Puppy dogs, and Rag Dolls

Greater than the magic of fairytales

Is a simpler

More beautiful enchantment

When once upon a time

Comes with every sunrise

Here’s a realm

Where every little girl

Is a princess

Holding court

Over puppy dogs

And rag dolls

With her maids

And maidens

Explores a wonderland

Of salt spray

Sea shells

And hermit crabs

While the ocean

Stretches out

Beyond the horizon

Of imagination

Beckoning