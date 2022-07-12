Details Details

I watch you

Taking in the wide oxbow landscape

A thousand feet deep

While I photograph the small details

Of tumbled stone and distant valleys If you could embrace

The vastness of space

Then even a galaxy

Would be a minor detail

In the landscape of infinity And I?

Not even a speck To speak my insignificance

Demands more consideration

Than my infinitesimal displacement

Of time and space deserves And yet

Here are we

The infinitesimal

Contemplating the infinite

Which I suppose

Is big enough

For me Perhaps

Even… Divine Like the way a river

Has carved this earth

For millions of years

And left a canyon here

To pique our wonder

The Small Details of Erosion

Goosenecks State Park

Utah, United States of America Taken during travels, 2022

Generally, I use the “Detail” hashtag to categorize closeups: photographs taken either with a very long lens or with the lens very close to the subject. It’s sometimes a stand-in for “Macro”, but not always. I reserve Detail for images capturing some small part (or small collection of parts), belonging to a bigger thing.

The featured photograph above was shot with a relatively short lens given that it’s two main subjects are one mile away (1.6km, that mound of broken rock centered in the frame) and twelve and a half miles away (20km, which is the bit of Monument Valley in the upper right on the horizon that was Forrest Gump’s backdrop when he decided to stop running).

I used a 16-55mm zoom lens to take the featured photo above. It was set at 47mm (about 70mm on a 35mm full frame camera), which is just barely telephoto. However, compared to the 8mm fisheye lens I used from the same spot to capture all the oxbows at Goosenecks State Park the previous day, well, 47mm is pretty long.

So, in a relative way, the featured photograph captures the smallest of details within the scope of the ultra-wide shot below. Kinda like embracing the entire universe while looking for a single galaxy, or one little guy standing on the banks of the San Juan River in Utah taking a picture.

