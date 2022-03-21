Golden ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #306

Golden

Amphitrite Point

Wild Pacific Trail

Ucluelet

Vancouver Island

British Columbia, Canada

Pictures from home, 2022

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last time we were lost at Sea. This week, let’s get lost atfollow the Golden path. Or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of the last moments of the day and the sun’s golden plunge into the Pacific behind the rocky Amphitrite Point, in Ucluelet, British Columbia, Canada.

The previous challenge was: Sea

The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #305 was Sea, along with this photograph of a young woman in deep sea contemplation at Incinerator Rock, Long Beach, Pacific Rim National Park, Vancouver Island, BC, Canada.