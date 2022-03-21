Golden ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #306

No matter the words you say
No matter the things you do
All paths lead to you
A golden destination
Partially concealed
In unfathomable
Possibility
Golden
Amphitrite Point
Wild Pacific Trail
Ucluelet
Vancouver Island
British Columbia, Canada
Pictures from home, 2022
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last time we were lost at Sea. This week, let’s get lost atfollow the Golden path. Or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of the last moments of the day and the sun’s golden plunge into the Pacific behind the rocky Amphitrite Point, in Ucluelet, British Columbia, Canada.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.
With each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, video, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
The previous challenge was: Sea
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #305 was Sea, along with this photograph of a young woman in deep sea contemplation at Incinerator Rock, Long Beach, Pacific Rim National Park, Vancouver Island, BC, Canada.
Happy Creating! ❤