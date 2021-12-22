Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry
by Patrick Jennings

For the Dawn

For the Dawn, Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo ferry, Strait of Georgia, British Columbia, Canada

Dawn comes softly
In pastels
With a light wind

I breathe in the moment
Then hold on
To what I don’t want to let go

This peace
This sanctuary
This moving on

A quiet
I have not allowed myself
To experience

In a long time

Time
In my body
Letting the world be

Just as it is

Beautiful
And dark

Tranquil
And distressed

But just for this moment

Beautiful
And tranquil

That is enough
For the dawn

Dawn Ferry
Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo
The Strait of Georgia
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2021