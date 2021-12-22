Dawn comes softly

In pastels

With a light wind

I breathe in the moment

Then hold on

To what I don’t want to let go

This peace

This sanctuary

This moving on

A quiet

I have not allowed myself

To experience

In a long time

Time

In my body

Letting the world be

Just as it is

Beautiful

And dark

Tranquil

And distressed

But just for this moment

Beautiful

And tranquil

That is enough

For the dawn