Dawn comes softly
In pastels
With a light wind
I breathe in the moment
Then hold on
To what I don’t want to let go
This peace
This sanctuary
This moving on
A quiet
I have not allowed myself
To experience
In a long time
Time
In my body
Letting the world be
Just as it is
Beautiful
And dark
Tranquil
And distressed
But just for this moment
Beautiful
And tranquil
That is enough
For the dawn
Dawn Ferry
Horseshoe Bay to Nanaimo
The Strait of Georgia
British Columbia, Canada
Taken during travels, 2021