Wakes ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #286

The wake of the moon All sparkly possibility As I awaken

The wake of my journey All froth and churn As I labour

Pic and a Word Challenge

Last week we went Sailing. This week let’s ride the Wakes, or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of the dual wakes of the ferry from Nanaimo to Horseshoe Bay and the silvery moon (OK, it’s actually the sun) over The Strait of Georgia, British Columbia, Canada.

The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.

Each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.

To participate:

Use any title you like

Your response can be words and/or images

You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created

Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge

Add a link to this post in your response

To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:

Add a comment on this post to announce your response

Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post

Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.

The previous challenge was: Sailing

The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #286 was Sailing, along with this HDR photograph of the grasslands of Merritt, British Columbia, Canada.