Wakes ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #286

Behind me
The wake of my journey
All froth and churn
As I labour
To leave
To forget
Ahead of me
The wake of the moon
All sparkly possibility
As I awaken
To hope
To purpose
BC Ferries
Nanaimo to Horseshoe Bay
The Strait of George
British Columbia, Canada
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we went Sailing. This week let’s ride the Wakes, or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of the dual wakes of the ferry from Nanaimo to Horseshoe Bay and the silvery moon (OK, it’s actually the sun) over The Strait of Georgia, British Columbia, Canada.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered (also, usually) Mondays.
Each challenge I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image to illustrate your post, or any images you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The previous challenge was: Sailing
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #286 was Sailing, along with this HDR photograph of the grasslands of Merritt, British Columbia, Canada.
- Undulation, by Defying Atrophy
- Chicago as a Backdrop, by HeavensSunshine
- Sailing to Punta Ala, by An Embarrassment of Riches
- October Cloud, by Mellow Curmudgeon
View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.
Happy Creating!