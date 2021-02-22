Light ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #267

Once the light entered the bowl

Something magical happened

Something I’ll probably

Never fully understand

The light coalesced

Hardened

Formed swirling tendrils

Of incandescence

Well

I understood one thing

Light was alive

No

Not alive

Conscious

And what I was witnessing

Was the comingling

Of unmanifested being

One each to a tendril

Swimming as if a school of fish

In a golden bowl

Struck just the right way

By the sun

And then it was gone

Light

Was merely light

Again

But some trick of the cosmic tail

Had let me in on the secret

Because in an instant

I’d known

Light

Is love

And love

Is light

When we are unmanifested

In this purest spirit form

We know this as surely as

The necessity of a breath

We know it in a way

A brain cannot grok

But our manifest purpose

The meaning of our existence

Is to remember

And for a moment

Looking into a sunlit bowl

I remembered

A glimpse of the unknowable

Out of the corner of my eye

A memory I struggle to keep

Every day