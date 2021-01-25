Bright ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #263

Yet through the cloud
She breaks
And scatters rays
Upon the rippling sea
So I may cast
Into the heavens
Wonder at such spectacle
Take the beauty to my heart
Where meets my soul
And damn if such
Is not the better part
Such soothes the grief
Of one life’s sad lament
Whose diminished light
No longer casts
Onto the stilling sea
Sufficient light
To bounce a single ray
Confused and lost
Mind gone astray
Now take another breath
Do I
Remember bounteous light
Which shimmered off
A rampant sea
And know that souls
Are infinite
That one life lived
No matter grand or small
Is but a drop
Where raindrops fall
So many more still yet to come
And this one
Though diminished now
Once was bright as raging sun
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
British Columbia, Canada
Pictures of Home, 2016
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we were Freezing. This week let’s find something Bright, standing out in the diminished light, or seek something else to inspire you in this photograph of sunlight passing through the clouds onto Howe Sound, British Columbia, Canada.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
The previous challenge was: Freezing
The word for last week’s Pic and a Word Challenge #262 was Freezing, along with this photograph of a freezing River of Golden Dreams in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada.
- Winter Dance – A Pantoum, by I Do Run
- Freezing, by WoollyMuses
- States of Matter, by Defying Atrophy
- Ice Fishing, Anyone?, by HeavensSunshine
View all the Pic and a Word Challenges, including the current challenge, on the Pic and a Word Challenge tag page.
Happy Creating!