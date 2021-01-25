Bright ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #263

Diminished lightYet through the cloudShe breaksAnd scatters raysUpon the rippling seaSo I may castInto the heavensWonder at such spectacleTake the beauty to my heartWhere meets my soulAnd damn if suchIs not the better part

Such soothes the grief

Of one life’s sad lament

Whose diminished light

No longer casts

Onto the stilling sea

Sufficient light

To bounce a single ray

Confused and lost

Mind gone astray

Now take another breath

Do I

Remember bounteous light

Which shimmered off

A rampant sea

And know that souls

Are infinite

That one life lived

No matter grand or small

Is but a drop

Where raindrops fall

So many more still yet to come

And this one

Though diminished now

Once was bright as raging sun