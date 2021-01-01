The sun crests the sea
And in the light I see
The beacon stayed true
To guide us through
The darkling pass
We navigated
And in the light I see
The beacon stayed true
To guide us through
The darkling pass
We navigated
The long night
To morning’s welcome
This new shore
Beckoning
Morning’s Welcome
Pigeon Point Lighthouse
Pacific Coast Highway
Near Santa Cruz
California, United States of America
Pigeon Point Lighthouse
Pacific Coast Highway
Near Santa Cruz
California, United States of America
Taken during travels, 2009