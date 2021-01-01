Pigeon Point Lighthouse, near Santa Cruz, California, United States of America
by Patrick Jennings

Morning’s Welcome

The sun crests the sea
And in the light I see
The beacon stayed true
To guide us through
The darkling pass

We navigated
The long night
To morning’s welcome
This new shore
Beckoning

Taken during travels, 2009