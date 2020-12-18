Instamatic Memory Machine

Much as I hate movingAnd all that packingWhich takes foreverAs I go through the shoe boxesOf memorabiliaStacked in the closetWhich have remained unopenedSince the last time I moved

I have to admit

To some minor or major

Moments of fascination

Or delight

Or longing

Emotion moving my core

With some rekindled

Long-forgotten moment

Or chapter

In a life becoming much too long

To hold all the memories

Within my mind alone

A birthday card

A letter written but never sent

Elementary report cards

And aptitude test results

A story I’d written

With misshapen letters

And a child’s innocence

A Dragnet drama

Starring a detective snake

Age eight

A boy scout badge

This one a religious achievement award

Sought at my Catholic mother’s behest

For which in order to earn

I’d felt compelled to lie

With the result that

I could never again

Hear the word “actually”

And believe the words following it

Were honest

Age ten

And then there’s a photograph

Shot one summer from a rest stop

On our way into the New England mountains

Departed from the dreary strip-mall purgatory

Of our suburban home in central New Jersey

We would arrive at the campground

In a couple Walt Disneys

(A unit of time equal to one Sunday screening

Of The Wonderful World of Disney

Which my sisters and I still use)

Age 11

In just two Walt Disneys there would be

A full summer to be lived with

Lakes and fishing and streams and snakes

And frogs and mosquitoes and stars in the sky

And campfires with tongue burning marshmallows

Memories come flooding back

In this box full of summertime photos

Taken with the family Kodak Instamatic

In a time seemingly without hardship

Or conflict

Which shouldn’t surprise, after all

Who takes photographs of such moments

(Or would keep them all these years)

All these moments

Which might have been lost in time

But for the images captured

By a plastic box

With a plastic lens

Loaded with cheap print film

In a plastic cartridge

The cheapest device possible

For recording time and space

The numbers of memories

Those Instamatics preserved

All around the world

Must have approached

The kind of approximate infinity

Even a child of eleven

Could wrap his head around

That delightful little box

Seemingly fragile

But surprisingly sturdy

Like the memories it recorded

Now providing from time-to-time

The required illumination

To spark a memory

Like a flash from the cube

On my Instamatic