by Patrick Jennings

Comfort Food

Tunneling, Willow Ranch, Interstate 395, California, United States of America
It was a straight run
Down valley
And at 100 miles an hour
The landscape became a gun barrel
I rifled through

The road was freshly paved
Though heavily pebbled
So the car hummed
As it shimmied in the heavy winds

Here was I
A projectile crossing open country
Which to my being is as good

As being wrapped in a blanket
By a fire on a snowy winter’s eve

Road trips are comfort food for my soul

A Straight Run Down Valley
Willow Ranch
Interstate 395
California, USA

Taken during travels, 2019