It was a straight runDown valleyAnd at 100 miles an hourThe landscape became a gun barrelI rifled through

The road was freshly paved

Though heavily pebbled

So the car hummed

As it shimmied in the heavy winds

Here was I

A projectile crossing open country

Which to my being is as good

As being wrapped in a blanket

By a fire on a snowy winter’s eve

Road trips are comfort food for my soul