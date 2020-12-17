It was a straight run
Down valley
And at 100 miles an hour
The landscape became a gun barrel
I rifled through
The road was freshly paved
Here was I
As being wrapped in a blanket
Though heavily pebbled
So the car hummed
As it shimmied in the heavy winds
A projectile crossing open country
Which to my being is as good
By a fire on a snowy winter’s eve
Road trips are comfort food for my soul
A Straight Run Down Valley
Willow Ranch
Interstate 395
California, USA
Taken during travels, 2019