by Patrick Jennings

Delicate Intricacies

Delicate Intricacies, Plaza de Nazaries, The Alhambra, Granada, Spain
The delicate intricacy
Of the hand-carved relief
Covering the walls
Was equal to the politics
Within them
And the lives of the people
Beyond them

Now those
Outside the walls
Were not privy
To the intricacies
Within them

Because those
Inside the walls
Were apathetic
To the intricacies
Beyond them

Until the time came
When the intricacies
Beyond the walls
Galvanized
Into a single blunt force
Which felled first the walls
Then the delicate intricacies
Within them

Delicate Intricacies
Plaza de Nazaries
The Alhambra
Granada, Spain

Taken during travels, 2019