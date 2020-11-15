The delicate intricacyOf the hand-carved reliefCovering the wallsWas equal to the politicsWithin themAnd the lives of the peopleBeyond them

Now those

Outside the walls

Were not privy

To the intricacies

Within them

Because those

Inside the walls

Were apathetic

To the intricacies

Beyond them

Until the time came

When the intricacies

Beyond the walls

Galvanized

Into a single blunt force

Which felled first the walls

Then the delicate intricacies

Within them