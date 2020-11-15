The delicate intricacy
Of the hand-carved relief
Covering the walls
Was equal to the politics
Within them
And the lives of the people
Beyond them
Now those
Because those
Until the time came
Of the hand-carved relief
Covering the walls
Was equal to the politics
Within them
And the lives of the people
Beyond them
Now those
Outside the walls
Were not privy
To the intricacies
Within them
Because those
Inside the walls
Were apathetic
To the intricacies
Beyond them
Until the time came
When the intricacies
Beyond the walls
Galvanized
Into a single blunt force
Which felled first the walls
Then the delicate intricacies
Within them
Delicate Intricacies
Plaza de Nazaries
The Alhambra
Granada, Spain
Plaza de Nazaries
The Alhambra
Granada, Spain
Taken during travels, 2019