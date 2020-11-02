Mathematics ~ Pic and a Word Challenge #251

Of my conscious mind
Can be so very much more
Ruthless
Than nature’s organic expressions
The subtle calculations
Of an incomprehensible unconscious
Little wonder
We have become such an affliction
On an incalculable beauty
L’Hemisfèric
Valencia, Spain
Taken during travels, 2019
Pic and a Word Challenge
Last week we faced our Fear. This week, let’s do the math and tackle Mathematics, or find something else to inspire you in this HDR photograph of the Ciutat de les Arts i les Ciències in Valencia, Spain.
The Pic and a Word Challenge is (usually) a weekly creativity prompt offered Mondays.
Each week I provide a photograph of mine along with a single word. The challenge? Use the pic and/or word as points of inspiration to create something — a photograph, a painting, prose, poetry, fiction, non-fiction, longread or just a few words. You are welcome to use these two elements (photograph and word) literally, thematically or metaphorically. If you create both images and words, all the better.
To participate:
- Use any title you like
- Your response can be words and/or images
- You may use my image in your post, or any image you have created
- Mention that you are responding to the Pic and a Word Challenge
- Add a link to this post in your response
To help us find your response — whether on WordPress, Instagram, Flicker, Tumblr, etc. — you can also:
- Add a comment on this post to announce your response
- Apply the tag/hashtag “Pic and a Word Challenge” or “#picandawordchallenge” to your post
Each week, I’ll list the previous week’s responses at the end of the new challenge. I may also share some on my social media: Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr, etc.
Happy Creating!