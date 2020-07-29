When compassion fails Frailty is where the boot comes down The hardest

Mindfills responded to the word “Foible” and chose the synonym “Failings”. From the synonyms of “Failings” I chose “Frailty”.

Want to Play the Thesaurus Game?

First, you can play the word “Frailty” in this post, or the word played in any comment on this post, at any time. No deadlines.

To play the word in this post, pick a synonym from below or any other synonym you can find. Now tell us what you picked in a comment. If you like, add a few words (or a bunch of words) about why you picked it. Or maybe use it to inspire a poem or micro-fiction or… well, anything you like.

Some Frailty Synonyms:

defect, failing, fallibility, foible, imperfection, infirmity, shortcoming, blemish, daintiness, debility, decrepitude, delicacy, feebleness,vsolecism… more synonyms

Just … play nice. (Check out the conditions of play if you’re not sure what nice means. 😉 )

You can also play by replying to any of the comments other people post. Use a thesaurus to find a synonym for the word in the comment, and reply with that.

Advanced Play

Want to play the advanced game? Use your chosen synonym as inspiration to create a new blog post: words, images, sound, video … just about anything, really.

You can think of this game as a one-word creativity prompt. Rather than give you the one word, I’m giving you a list of synonyms to choose your one word from.

I’ll post new words on Thesaurus Game… frequently. Probably not daily, but often. However, there’s no hourglass counting down the time you have left. Feel free to play any word at any time.

If you create something I think is really cool, I’ll ask if we can repost it on Thesaurus Game, as a new word for others to play.

