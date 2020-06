Time and space

Seem empty

Without your





Presence

Empty Time and Space

Howe Sound

Sea to Sky Highway

British Columbia, Canada, 2016

Apologies for missing the Pic and a Word Challenge last Monday. To be honest… I just didn’t have anything to say the first few days this week.

I’ll post the next Pic and a Word Challenge next Monday, the 29th of June.

Until then, happy creating!