Disturbing Beauty

Many layers deep
The serrated edge cuts
Through the camouflage of bullshit
Reveals a jagged truth
Never are we more beautiful
The serrated edge cuts
Through the camouflage of bullshit
Reveals a jagged truth
Painful and disturbing
Integrity’s challenge
Never are we more beautiful
Than when we conquer
The falsehoods of our fears
Heron & Crows on the Sound
Britannia Beach
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
British Columbia, Canada, 2016
