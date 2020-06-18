Fujifilm X-T2, Landscape, Poetry, wildlife
by Patrick Jennings

Disturbing Beauty

Heron & Crows Beneath the Layers, Britannia Beach, Howe Sound, Sea to Sky Highway, British Columbia, Canada
Many layers deep
The serrated edge cuts
Through the camouflage of bullshit

Reveals a jagged truth
Painful and disturbing
Integrity’s challenge

Never are we more beautiful
Than when we conquer
The falsehoods of our fears

