Poetry, Landscape, Fujifilm X-T2
by Patrick Jennings

Out of the Nothingness

Before the Sun Ever Rose, Britannia Beach, Howe Sound, Sea to Sky Highway, British Columbia, Canada
Before the sun ever rose
In the time before time
Or consciousness
Or biology

In the infinity of moments passing
Before a moment could be noticed
What choice was there but to be
Though such was not a choice

In the next infinity of moments passing
Before a moment could be valued
What choice was there to be good
What choice was there to be evil

So I wonder if
Somehow
The more we choose to value
The less we choose to be
The more good and evil we create

Out of the nothingness of being
Which preceded time

