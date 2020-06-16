Before the sun ever rose
In the time before time
Or consciousness
Or biology
In the infinity of moments passing
In the next infinity of moments passing
So I wonder if
Out of the nothingness of being
In the time before time
Or consciousness
Or biology
In the infinity of moments passing
Before a moment could be noticed
What choice was there but to be
Though such was not a choice
In the next infinity of moments passing
Before a moment could be valued
What choice was there to be good
What choice was there to be evil
So I wonder if
Somehow
The more we choose to value
The less we choose to be
The more good and evil we create
Out of the nothingness of being
Which preceded time
Before the Sun Ever Rose
Britannia Beach
Howe Sound
Sea to Sky Highway
British Columbia, Canada, 2016
