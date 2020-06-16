Before the sun ever roseIn the time before timeOr consciousnessOr biology

In the infinity of moments passing

Before a moment could be noticed

What choice was there but to be

Though such was not a choice

In the next infinity of moments passing

Before a moment could be valued

What choice was there to be good

What choice was there to be evil

So I wonder if

Somehow

The more we choose to value

The less we choose to be

The more good and evil we create

Out of the nothingness of being

Which preceded time